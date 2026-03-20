“Do DNA on Your Kid” - VICTOR shares audio clip of MAXWELL ODONGO taunting him after snatching his wife - “Let men who have money take care of your wife”







Friday, March 20, 2026 - The ongoing drama between Victor Ogwaro and Maxwell Odongo, whom Victor has accused of wrecking his marriage, has escalated after Victor leaked an audio clip of Maxwell taunting him.

In the recording, Maxwell is heard calling Victor and making provocative remarks about his estranged wife, claiming that their affair dates back 10 years.

He is also heard advising Victor to conduct a DNA test on his child.

“Are you even sure that kid is yours? Do a DNA test,” Maxwell is heard saying while hurling insults at Victor.

He further appears to boast about his financial status and luxurious lifestyle, suggesting that he can provide better opportunities, including transferring Victor’s daughter to an international school.

“Let men who have money take care of your wife,” he is heard saying as Victor remains silent.

Listen to the audio>>> below

Let men who have money take care of your wife - MAXWELL ODONGO to VICTOR OGWARO pic.twitter.com/xR2tEbOXt5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026

Photos of Victor and his wife during their traditional wedding.

She left him for Maxwell.





The Kenyan DAILY POST