Tragedy as a 24 year old Kenyan chef based in Australia dies in ‘suspicious’ car crash - RIP CALEB (PHOTOs + VIDEO)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Authorities in South Australia have launched a major investigation following the tragic death of 24‑year‑old Kenyan chef Caleb Leriano, whose car crash is now being treated as suspicious.

According to South Australian Police, emergency services were called to Golflands View in Morphett Vale shortly after 1:30am on Wednesday, March 11th.

Reports indicated that a red BMW sedan had collided with a stobie pole.

When officers arrived, they found Leriano with severe injuries. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he died at the scene.

Investigators later determined that Leriano’s injuries were not consistent with a typical crash.

Instead, they pointed to an assault prior to the collision.

His death has since been declared a Major Crime, prompting forensic teams and detectives to launch a full investigation.

Police revealed that Leriano had driven to the area earlier that morning for a planned meeting, though the purpose of that meeting and what transpired remain unclear.

Detectives have already searched two homes and a local park with the assistance of the State Emergency Service as they piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

“Caleb’s death is being treated as suspicious and has been declared a Major Crime after his injuries were determined to have occurred as a result of an assault, prior to the crash,” the police statement read.

Authorities are now appealing to residents in Morphett Vale for CCTV or dashcam footage between 12:30am and 1:30am to help unravel the mystery.

The shocking death of the young chef has left both the Kenyan and Australian communities mourning, as questions linger over what really happened in the final hours of his life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST