This Kenyan LADY was promised a lucrative job in Qatar by rogue agencies but ended up in Iran herding sheep - “Mimi sahii ni mchungji Kondoo” (PHOTOs)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - A Kenyan lady has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she was misled by agencies promising her a lucrative job in Qatar, only to end up in Iran working as a shepherdess.

In her emotional post, she wrote: “😭😭😭 I was lied naenda job Qatar little did I know nitajipata Iran. Two months now it has not been easy, saii mimi ni mchungaji kondoo.”

Another video shows her dressed in a hijab while tending to goats in Iranian fields.

She captioned: “This is me here in IRAN 🇮🇷❤️ mchungaji wenu wa kondoo.”

Her story has sparked sympathy and outrage online, with many Kenyans lamenting the exploitation of job seekers by rogue recruitment agencies.

Others hoped she is safe amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

