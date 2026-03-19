Thirst Trap!! Well-endowed Kenyan female lawyer breaks internet with cheeky office dance video - Men are salivating! (WATCH)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A video of a female Kenyan lawyer goofing around in her office has stirred commotion across social media.

In the clip, the curvy lawyer is seen cheekily dancing to a popular gengetone track while dressed in a skirt suit, blending professional attire with playful energy.

However, the viral moment has divided opinion.

Some netizens questioned whether her conduct aligns with the dignity of the legal profession, warning that such behavior risks painting lawyers in a negative light and likening her to clout-chasing socialites.

Others, however, defended her boldness, arguing that there’s nothing wrong with having fun and expressing personality - even in a professional setting.

Still, many felt she crossed the line by sharing the video publicly, noting that she is now trending for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the video>>> below

This one from JENIPHER NDOMBI pic.twitter.com/SaPwjSyABN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026