Thirst Trap!! See how this curvy Kenyan female DJ left men salivating with her bold outfit in a Nairobi Club (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - There’s a sizzling new trend lighting up Kenya’s nightlife where DJs show up at club events dressed to turn heads.

What began in South Africa is now catching fire locally, with rising stars like DJ Becky leading the wave.

In a viral clip, Becky is seen rocking biker shorts as she entertains revelers, flaunting her curves while effortlessly working the decks.

The video has sparked lively debate online, with netizens joking that male DJs might be in trouble if this trend continues.

Watch the video>>> below

Sijui Nairobi DJs wameamua aje but issokey pic.twitter.com/K9nji3gHX5 — Munjiru wa mbari ya Karanja (@wakariowa) March 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST