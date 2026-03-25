There is a version of your child you are not meeting because it lives online - Media Personality JANET MBUGUA warns parents about children's hidden online lives







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, is sounding the alarm on the growing influence of the digital space on children, urging parents to take the issue more seriously.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, she explained that children today are living part of their lives online, where their thoughts and behavior are being shaped daily.

“Hey, mums, dads, guardians. There is a version of your child you are not meeting because it lives online,” Janet said.

She noted that while many parents are aware of the internet’s impact, they are not treating it with the urgency it deserves.

According to the mother of two, the concern goes beyond screen time and touches on what children consume, who they follow, and the influences shaping them in real time.

“It’s being shaped by what they watch, what they scroll and who they listen to when you are not there,” she explained.

Janet warned that the online world is evolving faster than parental responses, leaving many homes unprepared.

“Truth is, we are still treating this like a small issue. It is not,” she stressed.

She added that the gap between parental awareness and children’s digital realities continues to widen, with technology advancing while conversations at home lag behind.

“Because while the world has moved, our protection, our awareness, even our conversations have lagged,” she said.

Janet concluded by urging parents and guardians to become more intentional about understanding this hidden side of their children’s lives and help them grow safely in today’s digital age.





The Kenyan DAILY POST