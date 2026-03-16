Terrifying moment a Land Cruiser ferrying tourists overturned in Naivasha during WRC Safari Rally as the driver was pulling stunts (VIDEO)



Monday, March 16, 2026 - A video has emerged capturing the moment a Land Cruiser carrying tourists overturned in Naivasha during the hyped WRC Safari Rally.

The driver was attempting to join the highway when the vehicle flipped, trapping the occupants inside.

Spectators nearby rushed to the scene, moving quickly to rescue the tourists before any serious harm could occur.

Luckily, no serious injuries were sustained during the terrifying incident.

The video>>> has since sparked reactions on social media, with some accusing the driver of reckless behavior, while others claimed he was attempting stunts to thrill spectators, only for his risky maneuver to backfire spectacularly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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