SAKAJA’s secret escapades with G@Y men at Winchester Gardens along Riverside Drive exposed even as floods cause havoc







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is under fresh scrutiny following online claims that he hosts wild parties at Winchester Gardens along Riverside Drive, where he allegedly engages in secret escapades with g@y men.

According to social media whispers, these gatherings reportedly take place mostly on weekends and are attended by young men, raising questions about the Governor’s private conduct.

The allegations come at a time when Nairobi residents are grappling with the effects of heavy floods, with some critics demanding urgent action and even calling for Sakaja’s impeachment over what they describe as neglect of his official duties.

This is not the first time the Governor has faced criticism for prioritizing wild parties over governance, with additional claims suggesting that he takes hard drugs.

Previously, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, publicly accused Sakaja of being g@y, claiming that he focuses on hosting wild parties and called for his impeachment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST