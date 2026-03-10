Popular KIKUYU gospel singer divorced by his wife after she discovered he was having G@Y affairs with fellow gospel artists







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Fast-rising Kikuyu gospel singer and worship leader, Kelvin Maina, is trending online after reports emerged that his widely celebrated marriage has come to an end.

Maina’s estranged wife, Purity Blessings, took to social media to announce that she had parted ways with the singer, revealing that she had removed her wedding ring and was now “single and free to mingle.”

Her announcement quickly sparked widespread reactions among fans, many of whom had admired the couple’s relationship.

According to claims circulating online, including posts by outspoken Kikuyu blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the separation allegedly followed Purity discovering that the singer was involved in g@y affairs with fellow gospel artists.

The blogger further alleged that the “controversial affairs” reportedly began before the singer got married, and that the marriage may have been rushed in an attempt to protect his public image.

The wife couldn’t keep up with his immorality, leading to their break up, barely four years after getting married in a colourful wedding.

Below is a video>>> of Kelvin’s ex-wife announcing their breakup.

