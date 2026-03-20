Plot Twist! VICTOR OGWARO accused of chewing married Migori woman even as he accuses MAXWELL ODONGO of snatching his wife - “Stop shedding crocodile tears”







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Victor Ogwaro is currently the talk of social media after he publicly aired his marital woes, accusing controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo, of snatching his wife, Margaret Akoth.

Victor put up a series of lengthy posts on Facebook, alleging that Margaret and Maxwell had hired hitmen to eliminate him.

However, Victor is now being accused of shedding crocodile tears after it emerged that he is also allegedly involved in an affair with a married woman.

The said woman reportedly hails from Migori.

“As usual, we stand with women tonight. Dear Victor, hata wewe huyo mwenye unakula Migori pia ni bibi ya mtu,” a lady posted while reacting to the trending scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST