PHOTOs of VICTOR paying dowry for his estranged wife who has been snatched by MAXWELL ODONGO - They even had ‘mechi’ in his matrimonial home in Syokimau







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Drama has erupted on Facebook after a man identified as Victor went on a ranting spree, accusing Maxwell Odongo, a controversial social media personality, of wrecking his marriage.

In a lengthy post, Victor claimed that his estranged wife, Margaret Akoth, abandoned her home and eloped with Odongo.

He further alleged that at one point, Odongo video-called him while in bed with his wife at his matrimonial home in Syokimau.

Victor also claimed that Odongo had hired hitmen to go after his life and raised concerns over his safety.

It is now emerging that Victor had already paid dowry and formalized his union with Akoth.

Photos from his dowry ceremony have since surfaced online.

Victor’s estranged wife is now enjoying a soft life with Maxwell.





The Kenyan DAILY POST