Hatutaki! Well-brought-up KMTC LADIES turn down a man who offered them Ksh 10,000 for ‘MECHI’ during a social experiment (VIDEO)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Two Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students have impressed many online after firmly rejecting a man who offered them money in exchange for “mechi” during a so-called social experiment.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the students and offering them Ksh 10,000 for “mechi”.

Despite the tempting offer, the young women stand their ground and decline without hesitation.

The man is heard increasing the amount in an attempt to persuade them, but the ladies remain resolute, stating that they cannot trade their dignity for any amount of money.

The clip>>> has since sparked reactions on social media, with many praising the students for their values and self-respect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST