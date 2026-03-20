Hatutaki! Well-brought-up KMTC LADIES turn down a man who offered them Ksh 10,000 for ‘MECHI’ during a social experiment (VIDEO)

Friday, March 20, 2026 - Two Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students have impressed many online after firmly rejecting a man who offered them money in exchange for “mechi” during a so-called social experiment.
In the video, the man is seen approaching the students and
offering them Ksh 10,000 for “mechi”.
Despite the tempting offer, the young women stand their
ground and decline without hesitation.
The man is heard increasing the amount in an attempt to
persuade them, but the ladies remain resolute, stating that they cannot trade
their dignity for any amount of money.
The clip>>> has since sparked reactions on social
media, with many praising the students for their values and self-respect.
Hatutaki! pic.twitter.com/24aolyFdo4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments