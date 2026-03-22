PHOTOs! Facebook influencer AWUOR AWUOR accused of having an affair with someone’s husband despite being married - “Her husband is an engineer at Safaricom lakini anagongewa”







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A woman has come forward alleging that popular Facebook influencer, Awuor Awuor, is involved in an affair with her husband.

According to the woman, she discovered the secret affair, prompting her to speak out and accuse Awuor of interfering in her marriage.

The claims are further complicated by the fact that Awuor is also married to another man said to be an engineer at Safaricom.

The disgruntled woman reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, where she shared details of the alleged affair and accused Awuor of meddling in her marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST