MAXWELL ODONGO enrolls MARGARET’s daughter in an international school after snatching her from VICTOR - Brags he is giving them a better life







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo, has broken his silence after Victor Agwaro came out guns blazing and accused him of snatching his wife.

Taking to his Facebook page, Maxwell confirmed that he is currently in a serious relationship with Margaret and claimed that he rescued her from an abusive marriage.

According to Maxwell, even Margaret’s daughter was tired of witnessing her mother being subjected to domestic abuse.

“Even my step daughter is very happy. An innocent and wonderfully gifted child was tired seeing her mother reduced to a punching bag,” he wrote.

He further revealed that he moved Margaret’s daughter to an international school and is catering for all the bills.

Maxwell also stated that they are taking legal action against Victor after he made damning accusations against them, including claims that they were plotting to kill him.

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