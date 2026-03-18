PHOTO of the KIKUYU woman accused by her daughter of having an affair with her husband emerges - She is a church leader! SHAME!!

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A US-based Kenyan woman recently took to social media to air her family disputes, accusing her mother of making her life unbearable.
The daughter claims her relationship with her mother has
deteriorated to the point that she is contemplating cutting ties completely.
She alleges that, despite her mother holding a leadership
position in church, she is having an affair with her husband, a scandalous
claim that has shocked online users.
A photo of
the woman at the center of the allegations has since emerged.
Hii nayo ni maajabu, pic.twitter.com/DTBRXDys6w— Boniface (@kilundeezy) March 18, 2026
She appears
to be a decent woman in public, but according to her own daughter, behind the
scenes, she is toxic.
See her photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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