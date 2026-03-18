Nosy man snoops through his father’s phone and leaks chats between him and his Side Chick - They were planning to meet at a hotel







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after sharing private conversations between his father and a woman believed to be his side chick.

According to the posts circulating on social media, the man accessed his father’s phone and discovered messages suggesting plans to meet the woman at a hotel they reportedly frequent.

In the leaked chats, the woman is seen asking for transport money, requesting that the man send her fare for an Uber so they could meet.

The man agrees, telling her he will send the money once he arrives at the hotel.

Check out the leaked private chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST