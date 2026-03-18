“I can’t sleep” - Kenyan LADY shares tenant’s hilarious complaint over neigbours making loud ‘MECHI’ in apartment WhatsApp group

Wednesday, March 18,
2026 - A Kenyan lady has left netizens in stitches after sharing a cheeky
message from a frustrated tenant in their apartment WhatsApp group.
The tenant complained about sleepless nights caused by
neighbors making loud noises during late-night “mechi.”
“My
intimate neighbors, please take your beds away from the walls. Let me have a
peaceful sleep,” the message read.
The message quickly caught attention online, with social media users reacting with laughter and witty comments, turning the complaint into a trending topic.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments