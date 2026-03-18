“I can’t sleep” - Kenyan LADY shares tenant’s hilarious complaint over neigbours making loud ‘MECHI’ in apartment WhatsApp group







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has left netizens in stitches after sharing a cheeky message from a frustrated tenant in their apartment WhatsApp group.

The tenant complained about sleepless nights caused by neighbors making loud noises during late-night “mechi.”

“My intimate neighbors, please take your beds away from the walls. Let me have a peaceful sleep,” the message read.

The message quickly caught attention online, with social media users reacting with laughter and witty comments, turning the complaint into a trending topic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST