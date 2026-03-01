NICK KOSGEY, the journalist who died alongside MP JOHANNA NG’ENO in the Nandi Helicopter crash had joked about death on social media 3 days ago (LOOK)







Sunday, 1 March 2026 - In the wake of the tragic Nandi helicopter crash that claimed six lives, including Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, and his personal photographer Nick Kosgey, attention has turned to one of Kosgey’s last social media posts.

The Eldoret‑based journalist shared a striking image on Facebook showing a skeleton clutching a mobile phone, with fake nails and body implants still intact.

He captioned it: “What Archaeologists will find 6000 years to come.”

The post, made in jest, highlighted modern society’s obsession with mobile phones and the growing trend of cosmetic enhancements.

Many followers interpreted it as a witty commentary on lifestyle habits and digital addiction.

However, in the aftermath of his untimely death, the post has stirred mixed reactions online.

While some netizens praised Kosgey’s creativity and humor, others warned that joking about death carries spiritual weight.

Several comments suggested that such posts could attract misfortune, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual beliefs held by many Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST