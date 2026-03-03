Mimi Ni Mwizi! This innocent-looking LADY has been ordering food online and editing Mpesa payment messages - See how she was humiliated (VIDEO + PHOTOs)







Tuesday, 03 March 2026 - A cunning Nairobi woman has been arrested after her elaborate scheme of editing Mpesa payment messages finally caught up with her.

For weeks, she had been ordering food in the CBD and cleverly altering transaction texts to trick unsuspecting vendors into believing she had paid.

However, her luck ran out when she was cornered and publicly humiliated after being busted mid-scam.

In a dramatic twist, she was forced to parade through the streets carrying a placard boldly declaring:

“Mimi ni mwizi”

The incident has reignited conversations about the rise of digital fraud in Kenya’s urban centers.





With mobile money at the heart of everyday transactions, cases like this highlight both the creativity of scammers and the vulnerability of small businesses.

Watch the video>>> below

A suspected thief has been caught in Nairobi and forced to confess on Camera at Kamukunji police station. Dear youth, crime doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/RVezHCu5q2 — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST