MILLICENT OMANGA and KAREN NYAMU defend each other amid viral post linking them to affair with RUTO - “Completely untrue”





Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, have come out strongly in defense of each other, dismissing what they described as “false and malicious claims” circulating online.

The two leaders, both eyeing the Nairobi County Woman Representative seat, issued coordinated statements on their social media platforms urging the public to disregard the allegations.

Omanga, in her post, described the claims targeting Nyamu as fabricated and aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

“The false and malicious claims circulating about @karennyamunbo are completely untrue.”

“We’ll not be reduced to gossip, propaganda, or attempts to link us to fabricated narratives meant to discredit us,” she wrote.

Nyamu echoed the same sentiments in defense of Omanga, insisting the allegations were baseless.

“The false and malicious claims circulating about @MillicentOmanga are completely untrue.”

“We will not be reduced to gossip, propaganda, or attempts to link us to fabricated narratives meant to discredit us,” she stated.

The two emphasized mutual respect, noting that while they remain political competitors, they recognize each other’s leadership.

Their united front comes after a viral post alleged inappropriate links with senior politicians, claims they have both dismissed as malicious fabrications.





The Kenyan DAILYPOST