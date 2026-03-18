MALI SAFI! Meet MAUREEN KINYUA, the young LADY that RUTO claims GACHAGUA impregnated and later killed (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - President William Ruto launched a fierce attack against his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, during his tour of Busia, making explosive remarks that have since sparked widespread debate.

Speaking to residents, Ruto accused Gachagua of being involved in the death of a young woman, claiming he was responsible for her pregnancy and later orchestrated her killing.

The woman in question is Maureen Wathigia Kinyua, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2019.

Reports indicate that at the time of her death, Maureen was heavily pregnant with Gachagua’s child.

It is further claimed that she was being used by Gachagua’s political opponents as part of a broader scheme to blackmail him.

Maureen was reportedly working as a Personal Secretary to a Member of County Assembly (MCA) prior to her death.

See her photos below.

Below is a video>>> of Ruto attacking Gachagua and accusing him of murder.

Ruto goes GLOVES OFF on his political nemesis Rigathi Gachagua.



"Mtu ambaye ameenda kwa kitanda ya ndugu yake ambaye alikuwa anakufa, anaenda ku manipulate will ya ndugu yake ili awanyang'anye wajane na mayatima mali yao. Anatuambia nini?" pic.twitter.com/DrjAZGW7dJ — THEE ALFA HOUSE (@thee_alfa_house) March 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST