Curvy sports presenter’s risky outfit nearly exposes too much on live TV (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A female sports presenter nearly stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a close-call wardrobe malfunction during a live broadcast.

In the now-viral clip, the stylish journalist appeared in a short, off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging dress that left little to the imagination.

But as she delivered her segment, the daring outfit almost revealed more than intended, forcing her to quickly adjust it on air.

The moment has since set social media ablaze.

Admirers couldn’t help but gush over her jaw-dropping curves, while critics accused her of pushing boundaries just to grab eyeballs.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST