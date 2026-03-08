List of 15 Nairobi estates set to experience water supply disruptions after heavy rains and floods damage pipes

Sunday, March 08,
2026 - Residents in 15 Nairobi estates have been warned to brace for water
shortages after heavy rains and flooding damaged key distribution pipelines,
the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced.
In a notice issued on Sunday, March 8th, NCWSC
said the heavy downpours caused flooding that disrupted several critical supply
lines.
The affected estates include Buruburu Phase 1 and 2,
Kariobangi South and North, Dandora Phase 1, parts of Mathare, Eastleigh
Section 3, Kiambiu, Jerusalem, Uhuru, Jericho, Ofafa, Harambee, Korogocho,
Lower Kabete Lane and Lower Kabete Road.
Among the damaged pipelines are the Outering Road line at
the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh–Kiambiu pipeline, the
Korogocho–Dandora line, and the Brookeside Drive distribution system.
“Nairobi Water wishes to notify its customers that the heavy
rains from last night and consequent flooding have damaged several water
distribution lines, affecting water supply to several areas,” the company
stated.
“Any inconvenience is regretted, and we ask for your
patience as the team works to restore normal supply.”
Customers were advised to report issues via the toll‑free
line 0800724366.
The advisory comes amid widespread flooding across Kenya.
On Saturday, March 7th, the National Police
Service confirmed that 23 people died following Friday night’s heavy downpour.
The floods have caused displacement, road closures and
destruction of property, with poor drainage cited as a major factor.
President William Ruto has since directed the deployment of
the Kenya Defence Forces and a multiagency emergency unit to accelerate rescue
and relief operations.
