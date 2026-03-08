List of 15 Nairobi estates set to experience water supply disruptions after heavy rains and floods damage pipes







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Residents in 15 Nairobi estates have been warned to brace for water shortages after heavy rains and flooding damaged key distribution pipelines, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced.

In a notice issued on Sunday, March 8th, NCWSC said the heavy downpours caused flooding that disrupted several critical supply lines.

The affected estates include Buruburu Phase 1 and 2, Kariobangi South and North, Dandora Phase 1, parts of Mathare, Eastleigh Section 3, Kiambiu, Jerusalem, Uhuru, Jericho, Ofafa, Harambee, Korogocho, Lower Kabete Lane and Lower Kabete Road.

Among the damaged pipelines are the Outering Road line at the Nairobi River crossing, the Eastleigh–Kiambiu pipeline, the Korogocho–Dandora line, and the Brookeside Drive distribution system.

“Nairobi Water wishes to notify its customers that the heavy rains from last night and consequent flooding have damaged several water distribution lines, affecting water supply to several areas,” the company stated.

“Any inconvenience is regretted, and we ask for your patience as the team works to restore normal supply.”

Customers were advised to report issues via the toll‑free line 0800724366.

The advisory comes amid widespread flooding across Kenya.

On Saturday, March 7th, the National Police Service confirmed that 23 people died following Friday night’s heavy downpour.

The floods have caused displacement, road closures and destruction of property, with poor drainage cited as a major factor.

President William Ruto has since directed the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces and a multiagency emergency unit to accelerate rescue and relief operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST