DENNIS MOKAYA, a Kenyan man injured in the Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for rescue, reveals how he was tricked into joining the Russian Army (PHOTO)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Dennis Mokaya Mong’are, a Kenyan man caught up in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, has made a desperate appeal to the Government of Kenya after being injured on the battlefield.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Stary Oskol, Mokaya revealed that he was lured into joining the Russian Army under false pretenses.

According to him, he left Kenya in November last year after being connected to an agent identified as Maria.

He was promised a cleaning job abroad but instead found himself on a journey through South Africa and Dubai before arriving in Moscow and later Belarus.

There, he met other Kenyans including Francis Waithera, Enock Mboi and Thadeus Kamau.

Mokaya says their passports were confiscated upon arrival, and they were driven to an undisclosed location where they were forced to sign documents written in Russian.

Soon after, they were taken to a military camp, given a week of training, and deployed near the Ukrainian border.

Life at the frontlines, he recounts, has been brutal - marked by freezing temperatures, scarce food, and relentless attacks.

On February 5th, he narrowly survived a drone strike and is now undergoing treatment for his injuries.

From his hospital bed, he is pleading with Kenyan authorities to rescue him and others still trapped in the conflict.

Recent reports by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) indicate that rogue agencies have facilitated the enlistment of Kenyans with promises of salaries of Ksh 350,000, bonuses of up to Ksh 1.2 million, and eventual Russian citizenship.

More than 1,000 Kenyans are believed to have joined, with current figures showing 39 hospitalised, 30 repatriated, 28 missing, 35 in camps, 89 on the front line and 11 fatalities.





