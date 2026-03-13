Let’s square it off! DRAMA as a 2nd-year University of Nairobi student threatens to beat up an armed police officer as fellow students restrain him (VIDEO)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded during a football match at the University of Nairobi, after a second-year student confronted an armed police officer and attempted to rough him up.

Reports indicate that the student became rowdy and tried to interrupt the match, prompting the police officer to step in and restore order.

In the video circulating online, the student is seen charging towards the officer and daring him to a fight, while his fellow students scramble to restrain him and prevent the situation from escalating.

Despite the provocation, the officer remained calm and composed, successfully defusing what could have turned into a dangerous confrontation.

Watch the video>>> below

Meanwhile, at the University of Nairobi, a second-year student wanted to square it off with a police officer after the officer told him to stop interrupting a football match. pic.twitter.com/UmPgfKKADt — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST