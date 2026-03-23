Lazima Upande Kitanda! Willstone Homes Director, VICTOR MUUSYA, on the spot for preying on female job seekers, cheats on his wife with multiple women







Monday, March 23, 2026 - Victor Muusya, a Director at Willstone Homes, is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct involving female job seekers and junior staff at the real estate company.

According to a source, Muusya takes advantage of women who approach him seeking employment opportunities.

One individual claimed that her cousin, who was desperately looking for a job, was among those affected.

In addition to the claims involving job applicants, Muusya is also accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with junior employees within the company.

Separately, sources further allege that the director has been unfaithful in his marriage, with claims of having illicit affairs with multiple women.

Below are some of the receipts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST