Call Centre International Kenya (CCI) senior manager, SHELBRINK OMONDI, accused of impregnating and dumping junior staff members while promising them promotions







Monday, March 23, 2026 - Shelbrink Omondi, a senior manager at Call Centre International Kenya (CCI), is under fire after explosive allegations emerged accusing him of preying on junior female staff at the Tatu City-based call centre.

According to reports doing rounds online, Omondi targets female call agents with sweet promises of promotions and career growth, only to exploit them once they give in to his advances.

Some of the junior staff members were impregnated and later dumped, while others were reportedly kicked out of their jobs after the affairs.

The claims surfaced after an anonymous whistleblower exposed Omondi to blogger Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST