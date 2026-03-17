LADY turns heads at Miss Cooperative University event held at Carnivore Grounds - Her body leaves attendees talking (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026- A stunning lady stole the spotlight during the Miss Cooperative University event held at the popular Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.
In a video circulating online, the confident student is seen
strutting down the runway in a stylish outfit that accentuated her striking
figure, instantly drawing attention from guests at the glamorous event.
Her bold appearance and commanding stage presence made her
one of the most talked-about models of the night, with many praising her
beauty, confidence and elegance on the runway.
The Miss Cooperative event brought together students and
fashion enthusiasts, turning the evening into a vibrant showcase of beauty,
style and talent.
Watch the video via this LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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