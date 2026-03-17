LADY turns heads at Miss Cooperative University event held at Carnivore Grounds - Her body leaves attendees talking (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026- A stunning lady stole the spotlight during the Miss Cooperative University event held at the popular Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.

In a video circulating online, the confident student is seen strutting down the runway in a stylish outfit that accentuated her striking figure, instantly drawing attention from guests at the glamorous event.

Her bold appearance and commanding stage presence made her one of the most talked-about models of the night, with many praising her beauty, confidence and elegance on the runway.

The Miss Cooperative event brought together students and fashion enthusiasts, turning the evening into a vibrant showcase of beauty, style and talent.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST