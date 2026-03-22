KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH suffers embarrassing slip after disembarking from Helicopter and netizens are having a field day (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 22,
2026 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has become the
latest subject of online banter after suffering an awkward slip after
disembarking from a helicopter.
In the now-viral clip, the outspoken legislator is seen
walking alongside Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda moments after stepping off the
chopper.
He then attempts to leap over a puddle but miscalculates his
landing, slides and tumbles in full view of cameras.
Bodyguards quickly rushed to his aid, helping him back on
his feet.
The MP brushed off the incident, continuing to walk as
though it was nothing more than a minor stumble.
But netizens weren’t about to let the moment pass quietly.
A witty creative added a humorous voice-over of ODM leader,
Dr. Oburu Oginga, declaring “tunataka pawa” in the background and it is painfully
hilarious.
Watch the video>>> below
Hon. Kimani Ichung'wah slides and falls after alighting from a helicopter 😅😅— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) March 22, 2026
The ground was very slippery after heavy rainfall!
That police chopper looks very cool though!!!
But we are all human, this can happen to anyone 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/8afrKj9uap
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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