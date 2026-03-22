KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH suffers embarrassing slip after disembarking from Helicopter and netizens are having a field day (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has become the latest subject of online banter after suffering an awkward slip after disembarking from a helicopter.

In the now-viral clip, the outspoken legislator is seen walking alongside Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda moments after stepping off the chopper.

He then attempts to leap over a puddle but miscalculates his landing, slides and tumbles in full view of cameras.

Bodyguards quickly rushed to his aid, helping him back on his feet.

The MP brushed off the incident, continuing to walk as though it was nothing more than a minor stumble.

But netizens weren’t about to let the moment pass quietly.

A witty creative added a humorous voice-over of ODM leader, Dr. Oburu Oginga, declaring “tunataka pawa” in the background and it is painfully hilarious.

Watch the video>>> below

Hon. Kimani Ichung'wah slides and falls after alighting from a helicopter 😅😅

The ground was very slippery after heavy rainfall!

That police chopper looks very cool though!!!

But we are all human, this can happen to anyone 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/8afrKj9uap — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) March 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST