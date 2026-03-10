Kenyan content creator, GEORGINA NJENGA, reveals why she now prefers dating men with Children - “Initially It Was Tall, Dark and Handsome”







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - Kenyan content creator and influencer, Georgina Njenga, has opened up about how her dating preferences have evolved, revealing that she now prefers men who already have children.

Speaking with comedian Oga Obinna on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, the mother of one explained that this shift comes from maturity and life experience.

“Not saying I cannot date people around my age group, but they have to be mature. Some people mature faster,” she said.

Adding: “Initially, it was tall, dark and handsome. My type has changed with time,”

According to her, dating men with children has given her a better perspective on relationships, since such partners often understand the challenges of parenting.

Her revelation follows speculation about her relationship with her baby daddy, Tyler Mbaya (Baha), after the two recently posted a video dancing together.

Many assumed that the pair had rekindled their romance, but she clarified that they are not back together.

“We are just co‑parenting,” she stressed, adding that their focus remains on raising their child peacefully.

The Kenyan DAILY POST