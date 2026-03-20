“Kama Huna Kura Sikupei” - KIKUYU LADY tells men to get registered as voters before approaching her for KASUSU - “NIKO KADI” (VIDEO)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - The Niko Kadi movement, where Kenyans are rallying one another to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections, continues to gain traction across the country.

From celebrities to university comrades, the voter registration message is spreading fast and wide.

Adding a humorous twist, a Kikuyu lady has gone viral after openly declaring that she will not get intimate with any man who has not registered as a voter.

In the video, she confidently confirms she is a registered voter and urges men to do the same before approaching her.

“Kama huna kura sikupei kanyau… niko kadi,” she boldly states.

The cheeky declaration has amplified the campaign’s message, showing that Kenyans are determined to ensure everyone of voting age secures a voter’s card and makes their voice count in 2027.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST