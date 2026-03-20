I only start loving and taking a woman seriously after ‘MECHI’ - Man stirs reactions with bold confession (LOOK)







Friday, March 20, 2026 – An X user Ghost (@Prezain_LJ) has stirred heated discussion about intimacy and emotional attachment in relationships.

In the viral post, he declared: “I only start loving and taking a woman seriously after getting intimate with her. Until then, it’s just lust speaking through me.”

He went on to insist that intimacy should happen within the first two weeks of talking to a woman.

“The more we delay intimacy, the more I lose interest in getting to know you.”

According to him, deeper feelings cannot develop without intimacy, and he stops texting if he senses stalling.

“Once you are stalling or playing the long game to get me to commit, I stop texting” he declared.

His confession has divided netizens, with some criticizing the approach as shallow while others admitted it reflects modern dating realities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST