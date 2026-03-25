KALENJIN man stuns Eldoret court after claiming he grows bh@ng at his home for ‘its beauty’ – “I grow them the way others grow flowers” (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - In a case that captured both humor and curiosity, 24-year-old Cornelius Kiprotich from Sosian village, Turbo, stunned an Eldoret court when he testified that his cannabis plants were not for sale or consumption, but for decoration.

“Your honour, I’m not a drug peddler. I planted bh@ng because it is my source of joy and peace,” Kiprotich told the court, leaving the gallery in stitches.

Arrested on March 7th, 2026, Kiprotich was found with 15 stems of cannabis sativa neatly arranged in decorative pots.

In his simple yet striking defense, Kiprotich viewed the plants as ornamental, adding beauty to his home.

He described the plants as “beautiful greenery” that gave his compound a serene atmosphere.

“I grow them the way others grow flowers. To me, they are art,” he explained.

Senior Resident Magistrate Keynes Odhiambo and those present couldn’t hide their amusement.

Despite his spirited defense, the magistrate reminded him that the law is clear.

He read out the section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, which prohibits the cultivation, possession and use of cannabis.

“Regardless of your intentions, the law does not permit the growing of cannabis.”

“It remains a prohibited plant,” the magistrate told him firmly.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Kiprotich expressed his remorse stating:

“I am remorseful, Your Honor. I now realize that even though the herb makes my environment beautiful, it’s against the law of the land. I regret planting an illegal beauty.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST