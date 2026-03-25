South Africa’s Minister of Finance ENOCH GODONGWANA suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Parliament – See how MPs mocked his ‘very short’ tool (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - There was unexpected drama in the South African parliament when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while addressing the House.

The 69‑year‑old minister had stepped forward to deliver his remarks when members noticed his fly was open and quickly alerted the Speaker.

At first, Godongwana seemed unaware, but he soon realized the slip and adjusted his attire with a sheepish smile.

Unfortunately, the moment had already been captured on live television, sparking laughter and cheeky comments across the chamber.

Some members were even heard mocking him, joking about the mishap in less‑than‑kind terms.

Clips of the incident quickly spread online, igniting mixed reactions on social media.

Some netizens wondered how a senior Minister could find himself in such a situation, while others suggested that age might be catching up with him and called for retirement.

Watch the video>>> below

South Africa, I’m done 😂😭😭😭😭

A whole Minister of Finance had his 🍆 out in Parliament!!!

My Godddd 😭😭🤣🤣 They even dragged it and said it’s “very short”… I’m finished, pack it up!

This country will never be the same.#BBMzsnsi #bbmzansi6 #bazozwa pic.twitter.com/lNc5CS31Nz — ThuliSaul (@ThuliSaul_) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST