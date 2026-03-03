“I want my 100 dollars’’! Airbnb drama as a LADY demands payment from a Nigerian man after “MECHI” - They had met in a club (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Drama unfolded inside a luxurious Airbnb after a heated confrontation between a Slay Queen and a Nigerian man over a payment dispute.

The two met at a club before heading to the Airbnb for a “good time” after a night of drinking.

The lady later demanded 100 dollars, claiming that was the amount they had agreed upon.

However, the situation escalated when the man offered her 20 dollars instead.

In a video that has since gone viral, the visibly agitated lady is seen confronting the man, insisting that he honors the original agreement.

She rejects the 20 dollars and repeatedly demands the full amount.

At one point, the man is heard threatening to call security as the argument intensifies.

“Call the security. I don’t care. I just want my money,” the woman responds in the clip as the man picks up his phone, seemingly attempting to contact management.

The standoff continues with both parties refusing to back down.

Watch a video>>> of the dramatic incident.

Nigerians are showing South African women flames! What Law is she talking about? Is Prostitution legal in South Africa? pic.twitter.com/XRwxFf0tl8 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST