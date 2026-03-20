“No Chances” - ‘BEN 10’ shares video of a beautiful and stylish MUMAMA rejecting his advances after trying to hit on her at the mall (WATCH)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A young man has left social media amused after sharing a video of himself approaching an older woman in a mall and attempting to hit on her.

In the clip, the stylish woman is seen going about her errands when the bold “Ben 10” approaches her and strikes up a conversation.

He confidently expresses his interest in taking her out on a date.

However, the woman appears unimpressed and politely turns down his advances before walking away, leaving the young man without a chance.

The video>>> has since sparked humorous reactions online, with many praising the woman for her calm and respectful response, while others joked about the young man’s confidence despite the rejection.

Older women also play hard to get, yunno. 👀😅❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Aj80l3mAwW — Number One🥇 (@numberonetweep) March 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST