GACHAGUA’s former Communications Director, MARTHA JM MIANO, makes more explosive claims - Alleges he had a Side Chick living near Wilson Airport whose boyfriend was killed







Friday, March 6, 2026 - Online drama has intensified after Martha JM Miano, the former Communications Director in Rigathi Gachagua’s office, made fresh explosive allegations against him on social media.

In a series of posts, Martha accused the former Deputy President of living a double life, claiming that despite portraying himself as a God-fearing leader who values human life, he is allegedly ruthless towards those who cross him.

Among the most shocking claims, Martha alleged that Gachagua was involved in the killing of a boyfriend to one of his alleged side chicks.

According to her, the woman had been living in a house that Gachagua rented for her near Wilson Airport.

Miano also made additional allegations involving a former staff member, Francis Ngotho, claiming that there had been an alleged plot targeting him over accusations that he was leaking sensitive information.

Ngotho worked as Gachagua’s Personal Assistant and according to Martha, he had paid a downpayment of Ksh 5 million to have him eliminated.

See more of her explosive allegations against Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST