EXPOSED!! GACHAGUA targets young LADIES aged between 20-23 and leaves them pregnant - Former Communications Director spills the beans and links him to the murder of a side chick







Friday, March 6, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ex-Communications Director, Martha J.M. Miano, has sparked a buzz after making explosive allegations against her former boss.

Taking to her Facebook account, Miano claimed that the former Deputy President preys on young women aged between 20 and 23, particularly those from humble backgrounds.

According to her claims, the women are easily lured due to his influence and status in society.

She further alleged that some of the relationships result in pregnancies and that the women are later subjected to intimidation.

Miano also made additional claims suggesting that he plotted the murder of two ladies whom he impregnated.

One of the ladies was reportedly a 23-year-old who was the sole breadwinner in her family.

Her family lacked the financial capacity to pursue legal action.

“You are worse than Satan,” she concluded.

