Flashy Instagram baddie paid Ksh 200,000 by a Nigerian man for a night of 'MECHI' - See NYASH (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A Slay Queen known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle on Instagram and branding herself as a content creator is at the center of online gossip over her alleged source of income.

According to whispers circulating online, she is said to entertain wealthy men in exchange for money, allegedly offering her company to the highest bidder.

In one of the claims, a Nigerian man is said to have flown her to Zanzibar and paid her Ksh 200,000 for a night of fun.

She is also reportedly a frequent face in high-end clubs, where she is alleged to hunt for rich men.

See her photos below.