Creative netizen produces emotional AI-generated video montage honouring victims of the 2024 Gen Z protests - “We shall not forget” (WATCH)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A Kenyan creative has captured the nation’s attention with a powerful video montage honouring the young lives lost during the 2024 Gen Z protests.

The emotional clip, which has gone viral, features names and photos of victims displayed on tombstones, symbolising the tragic cost of standing up against corruption and the controversial Finance Bill.

In the montage, flowers are placed on the tombs, a gesture of remembrance that underscores the innocence of those whose only “crime” was showing up with nothing more than a Kenyan flag, a water bottle and a smartphone.

The creative choice of background audio - featuring the voice of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga - adds a hauntingly emotional layer, amplifying the sense of loss and resilience.

Netizens have hailed the artistry, praising it as a moving tribute that keeps alive the memories of the fallen.

Many noted that the video not only honours the victims but also serves as a rallying cry for accountability and justice.

The montage has sparked renewed conversations online, with Kenyans urging each other to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections. For many, the video is more than art - it is a reminder of the sacrifices made by a generation determined to demand better governance.

Watch the video>>> below

With Baba's voice takes it to another level pic.twitter.com/XKgR7uKclj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST