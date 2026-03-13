Creative netizen produces emotional AI-generated video montage honouring victims of the 2024 Gen Z protests - “We shall not forget” (WATCH)

Friday, March 13, 2026 - A Kenyan creative has captured the nation’s attention with a powerful video montage honouring the young lives lost during the 2024 Gen Z protests.
The emotional clip, which has gone viral, features names and
photos of victims displayed on tombstones, symbolising the tragic cost of
standing up against corruption and the controversial Finance Bill.
In the montage, flowers are placed on the tombs, a gesture
of remembrance that underscores the innocence of those whose only “crime” was
showing up with nothing more than a Kenyan flag, a water bottle and a
smartphone.
The creative choice of background audio - featuring the
voice of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga - adds a hauntingly emotional
layer, amplifying the sense of loss and resilience.
Netizens have hailed the artistry, praising it as a moving
tribute that keeps alive the memories of the fallen.
Many noted that the video not only honours the victims but
also serves as a rallying cry for accountability and justice.
The montage has sparked renewed conversations online, with
Kenyans urging each other to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections.
For many, the video is more than art - it is a reminder of the sacrifices made
by a generation determined to demand better governance.
Watch the video>>> below
With Baba's voice takes it to another level pic.twitter.com/XKgR7uKclj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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