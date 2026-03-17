Flirting With Death!! Lorry swept away by floods after driver attempts crossing a flooded river (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A dramatic video has surfaced capturing the moment a lorry was swept away by raging floodwaters after the driver attempted to cross a flooded river.
In the footage, a group of bystanders can be seen watching
from a distance as the driver boldly engages the vehicle and tries to navigate
through the swollen waters.
Moments later, the powerful current overwhelms the lorry,
sweeping it downstream.
Alarmed onlookers are heard reacting in shock, with some
criticizing the driver’s decision as reckless.
“Ona sasa kiherehere,” one voice is heard
saying, blaming the driver for taking an unnecessary risk.
Watch the video>>> below
Ona sasa kiherehere.... pic.twitter.com/rn4X10m1HB— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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