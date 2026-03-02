Bishop KIENGEI and SAMIDOH shared the same woman - A neighbor exposes KIENGEI’s yellow yellow baby mama, ZIPPY NJOKI! Sinia Ni Moja (See her PHOTOs)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - Controversy has erupted after reports emerged that city Bishop, Ben Kiengei, and Mugithi singer, Samidoh, were involved with the same woman.

According to an X user claiming to be a former neighbor of Zippy Njoki, Kiengei’s baby mama, Samidoh would often visit her house.

At the time, she did not know that Kiengei was the biological father of Zippy’s daughter, until a recent Tiktok expose.

Interestingly, the house Zippy resides in is reportedly fully catered for by Kiengei, yet Samidoh is said to have sneaked in to spend time with her.

“So I'm finding out on TikTok my former neighbor's kid is Kiengei's the bishop.Reason I'm shocked is cause we still have each other's number na mimi huona status za huyo mtoi never thought, that's not the tea,Samido used to come at her place, Sinia ni Moja,” Zippy’s former neighbor tweeted.





Below are photos of Zippy.

