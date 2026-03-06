All Natural! These PHOTOs of RAILA ODINGA’s sister, RUTH ODINGA, have left netizens talking - “Ata Haitoshei Kwa Kiti” (LOOK)







Friday, March 6, 2026 - Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga recently paid a courtesy call to her brother and ODM party leader, Dr. Oburu Odinga, to discuss strategies for strengthening unity and cohesion within the party.

However, social media quickly shifted attention from the meeting to Ruth’s striking physical appearance after she shared photos of the visit.

Many netizens couldn’t stop praising her natural beauty, with most focusing on her “nyash”, jokingly commenting that “ata haitoshei kwa kiti”, implying that it is too big to go unnoticed even while sitting.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST