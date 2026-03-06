A slay queen who flaunts a lavish lifestyle on Instagram arrested for selling “Sablenya” in Thailand - Serves 3-4 clients per day (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Friday, March 6, 2026 - A flashy Instagram slay queen known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle online has been arrested in Thailand over involvement in “illegal activities”.

Mariam Namatovu, a 29-year-old upcoming socialite, was arrested alongside another woman after authorities accused them of offering massage services with additional illicit activities at a rented apartment.

Their arrest reportedly followed a complaint by an Israeli tourist who claimed that he had been robbed during an encounter with the suspects.

After receiving the complaint, police launched an operation in which an undercover officer posed as a client and contacted the women through WhatsApp.

The officer was then directed to the apartment, unaware to the suspects that it was part of a police trap.

Authorities later stormed the apartment and arrested the two women.

A foreign customer was present at the time of the raid.

According to investigators, the suspects admitted they had been operating from the apartment for more than two months, mainly serving foreign clients.

Reports indicate that they attended to about 180 men during that period, averaging three to four clients per day.

Ironically, Mariam had been portraying an opulent lifestyle on social media, frequently posting photos of herself flying business class and enjoying exotic vacations.

Watch the video>>> of her arrest and photos of the opulent lifestyle she displayed on Instagram.

Mariam Namatovu arrested in Thailand for selling “Sablenya” pic.twitter.com/3sZnAhWuUP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST