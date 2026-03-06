A slay queen who flaunts a lavish lifestyle on Instagram arrested for selling “Sablenya” in Thailand - Serves 3-4 clients per day (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Friday, March 6, 2026 - A flashy Instagram slay queen known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle online has been arrested in Thailand over involvement in “illegal activities”.
Mariam Namatovu, a 29-year-old upcoming socialite, was
arrested alongside another woman after authorities accused them of offering
massage services with additional illicit activities at a rented apartment.
Their arrest reportedly followed a complaint by an Israeli
tourist who claimed that he had been robbed during an encounter with the
suspects.
After receiving the complaint, police launched an operation
in which an undercover officer posed as a client and contacted the women
through WhatsApp.
The officer was then directed to the apartment, unaware to
the suspects that it was part of a police trap.
Authorities later stormed the apartment and arrested the two
women.
A foreign customer was present at the time of the raid.
According to investigators, the suspects admitted they had
been operating from the apartment for more than two months, mainly serving
foreign clients.
Reports indicate that they attended to about 180
men during that period, averaging three
to four clients per day.
Ironically, Mariam had been portraying an opulent lifestyle
on social media, frequently posting photos of herself flying business class and
enjoying exotic vacations.
Watch the video>>> of her arrest and photos of the opulent lifestyle she displayed on Instagram.
Mariam Namatovu arrested in Thailand for selling “Sablenya” pic.twitter.com/3sZnAhWuUP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
