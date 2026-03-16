A KIKUYU LADY breaks down as she narrates about her relationship with toxic mother, whom she suspects is having an affair with her husband (VIDEO)



Monday, March 16, 2026 - A heartbroken Kikuyu lady has taken to social media to open up about her troubled relationship with her mother, whom she claims has made her life miserable for years.

Speaking in an emotional video, the lady revealed that her relationship with her mother has been strained since childhood, saying she grew up feeling that her mother hated her.

She further disclosed that even after relocating to the United States, the tension between them did not end, as her mother allegedly continued tormenting her from afar.

According to her narration, the situation worsened after she separated from her husband and left her daughter behind.

She claimed that her mother has been siding with her estranged husband, raising suspicions that the two could be having an affair.

Watch the full video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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