A heavily intoxicated Nairobi LADY nearly swept away by floods as Good Samaritans rescue her (VIDEO)

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - A middle-aged woman narrowly escaped death after she was almost swept away by raging floodwaters following heavy rains that pounded parts of Nairobi.
In a video circulating on social media, the visibly
intoxicated woman is seen lying outside what appears to be an entertainment
joint after drinking to the point of blackout.
The woman had reportedly been left behind by a friend after
a night of heavy drinking.
As rain continued to pour, floodwaters began rising around
the area where she had been lying, putting her life in serious danger.
Concerned passersby who noticed her vulnerable state quickly
moved closer to assist.
In the clip, several Good Samaritans are seen trying to wake
her up and move her to a safer place before the water levels could rise
further.
Thanks to their quick intervention, the woman was rescued
before the situation escalated into a tragedy.
