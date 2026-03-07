A heavily intoxicated Nairobi LADY nearly swept away by floods as Good Samaritans rescue her (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - A middle-aged woman narrowly escaped death after she was almost swept away by raging floodwaters following heavy rains that pounded parts of Nairobi.

In a video circulating on social media, the visibly intoxicated woman is seen lying outside what appears to be an entertainment joint after drinking to the point of blackout.

The woman had reportedly been left behind by a friend after a night of heavy drinking.

As rain continued to pour, floodwaters began rising around the area where she had been lying, putting her life in serious danger.

Concerned passersby who noticed her vulnerable state quickly moved closer to assist.

In the clip, several Good Samaritans are seen trying to wake her up and move her to a safer place before the water levels could rise further.

Thanks to their quick intervention, the woman was rescued before the situation escalated into a tragedy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST