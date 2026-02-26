Wu-Tang clan founding member OLIVER ‘POWER’ GRANT dead at 52

Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Oliver “Power” Grant, a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, has d!ed. He was 52.
Fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man confirmed Grant’s
devastating passing in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.
“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!” Method Man, 54, wrote
alongside a photo of the pair.
Grant’s death was also announced on Instagram by the hip-hop
music site Okayplayer. He reportedly died on Feb. 23, although no cause of
death has been announced.
“A driving force behind one of hip-hop’s most influential
movements, Power helped build a global legacy rooted in independence, ownership
and culture,” Okayplayer’s post began. “His belief in creative control and
community empowerment helped shape not only a group, but a dynasty that changed
music forever.
“His impact will live on through the culture he helped
elevate and the countless lives he inspired,” the site added.
Born in Jamaica on Nov. 3, 1973, Grant later moved to New
York City and grew up in Staten Island alongside key Wu-Tang members RZA,
Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and
Cappadonna.
The late hip-hop associate went on to executive produce all
of the storied rap crew’s records, as well as create the popular Wu Wear
clothing line.
“My crew had plenty of skeptics, doubters, and
non-believers,” Grant said in 2011 of the clothing line and how it helped
solidify the Wu-Tang brand.
“It wasn’t anything personal, but I’d say that everyone is
an individual and they didn’t really understand what I was doing or what I was
initially trying to get across, or where I was coming from,” he added at the
time.
Beyond his work with Wu-Tang from the group’s formation in
1992 until his death, Grant was also an actor who starred in “Belly” alongside
Method Man in 1998 and “Black and White” the following year.
Other Wu-Tang members, including RZA, GZA, and Raekwon, also
paid tribute to their late producer.
“We couldn’t have done it without him,” GZA, 59, wrote on
Instagram Tuesday alongside four photos of Grant. “Wu wouldn’t have come to
fruition without Power. His passing is a profound loss to us all. My deepest
condolences to the fam.”
0 Comments