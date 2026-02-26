Former Harvard University President LARRY SUMMERS to resign from Harvard over JEFFREY EPSTEIN ties







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers on Wednesday announced that he will step down from teaching at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, as scrutiny continues over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I have made the difficult decision to retire from my Harvard professorship at the end of this academic year,” Summers said in a statement.

The former Harvard president has faced criticism since the U.S. House Oversight Committee released documents detailing personal correspondence between him and Epstein. No evidence of wrongdoing by Summers has emerged.

Summers had already stepped back from teaching and taken leave from his leadership role at Harvard in November after the university announced a review of individuals named in government-released Epstein-related files.

A university spokesperson confirmed that the dean of Harvard Kennedy School accepted Summers’ resignation as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. He will remain on leave until formally retiring from his academic and faculty positions at the end of the school year.

In November, Summers also resigned from the board of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, following Harvard’s review announcement.

At the time, he said he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions and would withdraw from public commitments to focus on repairing relationships with those close to him.