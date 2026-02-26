Former Harvard University President LARRY SUMMERS to resign from Harvard over JEFFREY EPSTEIN ties

Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers on Wednesday announced that he will step down from teaching at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, as scrutiny continues over his past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I have made the difficult decision to retire from my
Harvard professorship at the end of this academic year,” Summers said in a
statement.
The former Harvard president has faced criticism since the
U.S. House Oversight Committee released documents detailing personal
correspondence between him and Epstein. No evidence of wrongdoing by Summers
has emerged.
Summers had already stepped back from teaching and taken
leave from his leadership role at Harvard in November after the university
announced a review of individuals named in government-released Epstein-related
files.
A university spokesperson confirmed that the dean of Harvard
Kennedy School accepted Summers’ resignation as co-director of the
Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government. He will remain on leave
until formally retiring from his academic and faculty positions at the end of
the school year.
In November, Summers also resigned from the board of OpenAI,
the developer of ChatGPT, following Harvard’s review announcement.
At the time, he said he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions
and would withdraw from public commitments to focus on repairing relationships
with those close to him.
