Woman’s insensitive post while announcing death of her friend sparks outrage - “With friends like you, who needs enemies”







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - A woman’s insensitive Facebook post announcing the death of her friend has ignited fury across social media.

In the now-viral post, she wrote: *“Lost a friend today in a fibroid operation.”

“What a life! No marriage, no husband, no child, no achievement.”

“Just a wasted years.”

The blunt remarks, shared at a time of grief, have been widely condemned as cruel and dismissive.

Netizens quickly reacted, slamming the woman for trivializing her friend’s life and reducing it to marital status and motherhood.

Many argued that true achievement cannot be measured by societal expectations alone, with one user commenting that “with such friends, no need for enemies.”

