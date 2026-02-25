Woman sparks online debate with video showing her aunt's amazing transformation after leaving abusive marriage











Wednesday, February 25 2026 - A Nigerian lady, Mommy Zaramini, has shared a video showing her aunt's transformation after leaving her abusive and toxic marriage.

In a post shared on TikTok on Monday, February 23, 2026, the lady said her aunt's marriage was marred by physical and emotional abuse and deliberate starvation.

According to her, the situation was so bad that her aunt survived for three years by drinking Garri while struggling to take care of her three children.

Her aunt finally managed to secretly contact her sister using someone else's phone.

The family arranged for the aunt's escape and subsequent treatment.

“My aunty in marriage Vs my aunty out of marriage. Marriage can be so draining. What God cannot do does not exist,”

"My auntie went through hell in the hands of her husband, the man maltreated her, starved her, she had to beg for food before she could survive with her 3 kids.

She drank Garri every day for complete 3 years. We did not hear from her until one day she collected someone’s phone to contact her sister, my mother.

"We all cried that fateful day, My mother asked the person to snap her picture and send it to us. Omo, the person sent this picture to us and she told us to look for a way to carry our auntie before she d!es in the house alone without anyone knowing. My mother sent transport to the woman and she brought my auntie to Anambra state.

“My mom took her to the hospital and they started treatment. My mom did not give her sister space, she fed her until my auntie became very beautiful again so we had to go for thanksgiving in the Apostolic church yesterday, being 22/02/26.”

Watch the video below:

Video of woman's amazing transformation after leaving an abusive marriage pic.twitter.com/RgVPNMNVQR — DAILY POST 🇳🇬 (@dailypost_ng) February 25, 2026



